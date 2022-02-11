Probe finds ethical but no legal violations at state regents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Independent investigators found insufficient evidence to prove allegations of gender discrimination the head of Nevada’s higher education system leveled against two state regents. But the Las Vegas Sun reports the probe did uncover evidence of unprofessional behavior and possible ethics violations. Melody Rose, the chancellor of the system since 2020, submitted a memo to the regents’ chief legal counsel in October 2021. She said the two regents, Cathy McAdoo and Patrick Carter, had undermined her authority, discriminated against her based on gender and engaged in other inappropriate behavior in an attempt to oust her. The Sun obtained a copy of the investigative report completed last week.