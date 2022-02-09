Bradley intent on taking Colts’ defense to top of league

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gus Bradley has a simple plan for the Indianapolis Colts’ defense. He wants them to play fast, force turnovers and make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. It’s a combination that helped Seattle win a Super Bowl and Bradley wants to bring that same approach to Indy. The 55-year-old Bradley was introduced Wednesday as the Colts’ defensive coordinator. He replaces Matt Eberflus, who was hired as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Bradley says he hopes to build on Eberflus’ achievements with a defense that was one of the better units in the league last season.