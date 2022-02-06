Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:41 PM

Florida man steals car; train sends it crashing into house

KION

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office says a man stole a car but abandon it seconds before it was struck by a train. The car was sent flying into a nearby home, but the sleeping residents were unharmed. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the man claimed he took the car in a “good faith effort” to search for his own vehicle after leaving a bar early Saturday. After the crash, the man tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he also vandalized. He was arrested after flagging down responding deputies “to let them know he was still looking for his car.” 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content