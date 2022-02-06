Florida man steals car; train sends it crashing into house

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office says a man stole a car but abandon it seconds before it was struck by a train. The car was sent flying into a nearby home, but the sleeping residents were unharmed. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the man claimed he took the car in a “good faith effort” to search for his own vehicle after leaving a bar early Saturday. After the crash, the man tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he also vandalized. He was arrested after flagging down responding deputies “to let them know he was still looking for his car.”