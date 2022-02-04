Community Human Services receive $2.25 million for homeless youth aid

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Community Human Services (CHS) was awarded $2.25 million in grant money to support six street outreach counselors' salaries from CalOES.

These counselors work with unaccompanied homeless youths in Monterey County and the grant will span a 5 year period.

The grant will provide continued support for the distribution of survival aid (food, water, clothing, hygiene products, personal protective equipment, tarps, blankets, etc.), health and COVID education, assessment of needs, information and referral to community resources, transportation to essential services, case management, housing assistance and linkages to health care for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

A 24-hour helpline (831) 241-0914 has also been set in place for crisis counseling and intervention.