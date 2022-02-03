Mass shooting on Greyhound leads to 4 injured and 1 dead in northern California

OROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man is currently in custody following a deadly shooting in Oroville California Wednesday night that left one dead and four injured.

Asaahdi Coleman, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested after he opened fire inside a Greyhound bus, heading for Los Angeles following a disagreement with someone onboard.

Asaahdi Coleman. Photo courtesy of Butte County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at around 7:35 p.m. on Oro Dam Blvd. and Feather River Blvd. outside an am-pm store, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Coleman ran to a Walmart follwoing the shooting located a half-mile away and stripped naked so officers knew he was unarmed.

A 43-year-old woman was killed in the shooting.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said that an 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition, a 25-year-old pregnant woman is in critical condition, a 38-year-old man has minor injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital and a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds is in critical condition and had undergone surgery.

Names of the victims have not been released due to it being an ongoing investigation.