Man arrested for starting Gilroy dumpster fire

GILROY, Calif. (KION)- Gilroy Police said a man was arrested Monday after a business owner recognized him from surveillance footage for having started a fire in the area.

On the morning of Jan. 25, a fire was reported on the 400 Block of First St.

Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department

Pavel Zapata, 43, was walking the area where he allegedly started a fire and police were called and he was located and arrested.

According to police Zapata is seen on video setting a dumpster on fire and trying to start another fire in the same area.