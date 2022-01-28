Schizophrenic Watsonville man missing

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 58-year-old schizophrenic man was reported missing Friday.

James Sperling was last seen on the 300 block of E. Beach St. at around 10 a.m.

Sperling didn't take any medication with him and there are no details on where he could be headed, said police.

He is believed to be wearing a blue jacket, a red checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Watsonville Police at 831-471-1151.