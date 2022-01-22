New Zealand adds new COVID restrictions as omicron spreads

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders are set to face new COVID-19 restrictions after nine cases of the omicron variant were detected in a single family that flew to Auckland for a wedding earlier this month. The so-called “red setting” of the country’s pandemic response includes heightened measures such as required mask wearing and limits on gatherings, and will go into effect on Monday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday that “red is not lockdown,” noting that businesses can remain open and people can still visit family and friends and move freely around the country. New Zealand had been among the few remaining countries to have avoided any outbreaks of the omicron variant.