Colombian author García Márquez had secret Mexican daughter

By ASTRID SUÁREZ

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — For decades renowned Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez kept the public from knowing about an intimate aspect of his life: He had a daughter with a Mexican writer, with whom he had an extramarital affair in the early 1990s. The closely guarded secret was published by Colombian newspaper El Universal on Sunday and confirmed to the AP by two relatives of the Nobel Prize-winning author. Márquez died in Mexico City in 2014. El Universal said that in the early 1990s Márquez had a daughter with Susana Cato, a writer and journalist who worked with Márquez on two movie scripts and interviewed him for a 1996 magazine story.