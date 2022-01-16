San Francisco 49ers move on to the next round

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) The San Francisco 49ers survive and advance! They held off a late surge by the Dallas Cowboys to win their Super Wild Card game 23 to 17.

READ MORE: 49ers hang on late for 23-17 wild-card victory over Cowboys

The Niners went 75-yards in 7-plays on their opening drive with Elishiah Mitchel taking it in their last 4 yards for the early 7-0 lead. After 3-Robbie Gould field goals, San Francisco went into the locker room with a 16 to 7 lead.

In the third quarter after a Dallas turnover, Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown giving the 49ers a 23-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys made it interesting late, outscoring the Niners 10-0 in the fourth, but it wasn't enough.

The 49ers will play the Green Bay Packers next weekend at Lambeau Field. The kick-off date and time have not been released by the league

READ MORE: Cowboys no advantage being home with another playoff loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had no problem with the Philadelphia Eagles today. At one point it was 31 to nothing. Brady threw a couple of touchdown passes, one to his old-buddy "Gronk" and the other to Mike Evans. The Bucs rout the Eagles 31 to 15.

Super Wildcard Weekend Sunday wraps up with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs. They just kicked off in Kansas City. It could be the final game for Steelers quarterback "Big Ben" Roethlisberger.