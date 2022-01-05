Small and medium-sized businesses in King City can apply for COVID assistance grants

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) King City is now accepting business assistance applications for those who have been impacted financially by the pandemic.

Each eligible business could make up to $10,000 grant. The funding is provided by the City and the State of California CDBG program are providing around $230,000 for 25 to 30 business.

The application period is open from Jan. 17 to Jan. 31. Awards will be on a lottery basis and selected businesses will be notified by Feb. 4.

The purpose of the program is to provide grants to small and medium-sized businesses in King City to offset the negative impacts of the COVID-19 Shelter In Place (SIP) order.

Grants strictly for retrofitting or equipment to prevent the spread COVID-19 will be awarded up to a maximum of $10,000. Grants for mortgage/rent or utilities (or any combination of the two) will be paid up to a maximum of $5,000. Grants paid for retrofitting and any combination of rent/mortgage or utilities will be paid up to a maximum of $10,000.

The City is partnering with the El Pájaro Community Development Corporation (CDC) to implement the business assistance grant program. Interested applicants can apply on the city's website here or the El Pájaro CDC website here starting on Jan. 17 for more information and to fill out an application. For any other questions, you can call the city at 831-386-5929 or El Pájaro CDC at 831-722-1224.