Two arrested, one on the loose in Capitola Kohls robbery investigation

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV) Capitola Police said they arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at Kohl's, but they're still looking for the third suspect.

Police said the suspects smashed a display case at a Kohl's on 41st Avenue on Monday, stealing several items and pepper spraying the employees. No one was injured in the robber, according to police.

The two male suspects were already in custody in Santa Clara County on unrelated charges, and now they're booked for conspiring to commit a crime and unlawful use of tear gas. However, police are still looking for an unidentified female suspect.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and ask the community to call Capitola Police at (831) 471-1141 if they have any information on the robbery.