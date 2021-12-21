President Biden remarks on COVID-19

U.S. (KION-TV) President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the status of the country’s fight against COVID-19.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he is “considering” whether to lift the US’ travel ban on South Africa and seven other southern African countries that was put in place as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus began to spread.

READ MORE: Biden insists he and Manchin will ‘get something done’ after Build Back Better setback

He also mentioned he and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will “get something done” on the Build Back Better Act after Manchin defied his party by torpedoing the key piece of Biden’s domestic agenda.

READ MORE: Biden says he’s considering lifting travel ban on southern African countries put in place to limit spread of Omicron