Manchin says he won’t vote for Build Back Better Act

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he’s a no on the Build Back Better Act, a huge development for legislation where Democrats need his vote to be able to pass this through the Senate.

Manchin has always been a key holdout for the legislation, sharing concerns over certain provisions in the economic bill that would expand the nation’s social safety net and how it may exacerbate soaring inflation in the country.

“And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.” “This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do. And the President has worked diligently. He’s been wonderful to work with. He knows I’ve had concerns and the problems I’ve had and and, you know, the thing that we should all be directing our attention towards the variant, a Covid that we have coming back at us in so many different aspects in different ways, it’s affecting our lives again.”

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

