Driver found with 4 stolen catalytic converters

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) Watsonville Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect after finding four stolen catalytic converters and burglary tools following a high-risk stop.

Police said they were able to track down a stolen car from San Mateo County with the help of Santa Cruz County Auto Theft Reduction and Enforcement Task Force.

After conducting a high-risk stop on Highway 1, police said they arrested the driver after finding four catalytic converters and tools used to steal them. One converter had a VIN etched on it, according to police.