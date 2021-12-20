Two people were airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) The 35-year-old driver and 32-year-old passenger were airlifted to Natividad Medical Center after a car accident on Freedom Boulevard, west of Corralitos Road on Friday, Dec. 17.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the two were in a 2008 GMC traveling eastbound on Freedom Boulevard. A 39-year-old driving a 2018 GMC was going westbound on the same street at the time of the crash, they said.

The 39-year-old driver was arrested and transported to Dominican Hospital by CHP, according to their report.

CHP said they believe alcohol was a factor and that the crash is still under investigation.