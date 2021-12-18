‘SNL’ will have a limited cast and crew tonight

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

“Saturday Night Live” will be live from New York on Saturday, but without its usual studio audience and its musical guest.

The NBC variety show said late Saturday afternoon it will not have a live audience in the studio because of the recent rise in cases of the Omicron variant.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live,'” an NBC spokesperson said in a statement.

“SNL” also said it will have limited cast and crew in the studio. Saturday’s host will be Paul Rudd, and the musical guest is Charli XCX.

Shortly after the show’s announcement, Charli XCX tweeted that “due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL my musical performance will no longer be able to go ahead.”

“I am devastated and heartbroken,” she tweeted. “I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad. Please look after yourselves out there.”

NBC added in its statement that “the show continues to follow government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

“SNL” pulling its audience is just the latest live event in New York City to be disrupted by the pandemic.

Several Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to positive Covid-19 tests among the cast or crew. One of the city’s most beloved Christmas traditions, the Radio City Rockettes’ ‘Christmas Spectacular’ shows, were also canceled due to Covid-19.

“SNL” has had a live audience so far through its current fall season. During the early days of the pandemic, the show was forced to shut down and episodes were put together from cast members’ homes.

