Multiple drug bust in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Police Department and Sand City Police Department make two separate drug arrest on Friday.

Salinas PD said they arrested a 26-year-old driver on probation on N Main Street and Casentini Street after a traffic stop. After searching the vehicle, officers said they found a gun with two magazines, meth, heroine fentanyl laced with M30 pills, and marijuana for sale. The 26-year-old was booked for felony charges

Salinas PD arrested 26-year-old on felony charges

Sand City Police Department arrested 3 individuals

Over in Sand City, their police department reported a car driving in the wrong direction and almost hitting the center median. Sand City PD said they pulled the car over and found that the driver was on probation and the front passenger had a outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

The rear passenger lied about his name and consented to a search, according to Sand City Police, in which they said they found had 60 subxone films without a prescription. After revealing his real name, Sand City Police said the rear passenger was also on probation and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Suboxone is intended to treat opioid addiction but can also be used inappropriately as a pain killer, and must be possessed with a valid prescription, according to police.

In addition to the 60 subxone films, police said they also found about a gram of what they suspect was heroin and around 4 grams of crystal meth.

All three were cited to appear in court at a later date.