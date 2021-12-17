Monterey OBGYN settles lawsuit resolving allegations of misleading advertising

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) A Monterey gynecologist office settled a lawsuit agreeing to pay $15,000 in civil penalties and be subject to an injunction for 10 years to resolve allegations of misleading advertisement.

LAiMA OBYN, Inc. was being sued for allegedly not "adequately disclosing" that he was limited to outpatient care. In 2018, the practice's sole physician Dr. Vladimir Leibovsky resigned his hospital privileges at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.

People alleged that Dr. Leibovsky failed to disclose to his patients that its practice no longer had hospital privileges.

According to the district attorney's office, Dr. Leibovsky cooperated with the investigation.