Chief Police Chief says he wants to focus on community policing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) KION sat down with Salinas Police Chief Roberto Felice recently.

The Department has been under his leadership for a few months and the chief tells us he is working on community policing, making it one of his top priories

"So a lot of people believe that community policing is this thing where you go out, you hug kids, you get the photo and it's like 'look at me, look at what I'm doing.' So I go back and to our first job when defining community policing. Our first job as officers is to put bad people in jail." said Felice.

As a veteran police officer, Felice says he wants people to feel like cops are good people and good human beings. And over all they love serving their community.

He says community policing is all about being a public servant.