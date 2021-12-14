Post-shower snow in Monterey County, hale in Santa Cruz County

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) After heavy rains and strong winds hit the Central Coast on Monday, snow and hale were part of the forecast in parts of the Monterey and Santa Cruz County.

Both counties have lifted their evacuation orders and warnings. And while there is no imminent threat to residents, weather continues to impact several parts of the coast.

In Mount Toro, you can see a later of snow covered the roads this morning.

KION's Chief Meteorologist, Dann Cianca shared photos of the views form Chews Ridge and Palo Escrito that are 4 thousand feet above sea level.

Snow on the California coastal ranges here in Monterey County!

Check out these views from Chews Ridge and Palo Escrito (above 4kft) from the last hour. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/t7cxIoANfT — Dann Cianca (@danncianca) December 14, 2021

Over in Santa Cruz, one user shared video of hale bouncing off their car.

