Family of killed MoDOT worker in Missouri urges change in safety protocols

MISSOURI (KMOV) — The family of Kaitlyn Anderson is urging the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and drivers to make a change. Anderson was killed in November while working for MoDOT on Telegraph Road.

Anderson was 25-years-old and 22 weeks pregnant. Another worker, James Brooks, 58, was also killed and a third worker was taken to the hospital after all three workers were hit by a vehicle.

Anderson’s mother, Tonya Musskopf, said Kaitlyn was excited to become a mother.

“This was her dream,” Musskopf said. “Her dream was to be a momma, she had 3 miscarriages, this baby was perfect.”

The family had already planned a baby shower for the baby boy Kaitlyn had decided she would name Jaxx.

“She would listen to the baby’s heartbeat every single night. To make sure he was still there,” Musskopf said.

Kaitlyn’s parents say she requested a safer position with MoDOT when she found out she was pregnant. They said MoDOT honored her request. Musskopf said Anderson was moved out of the buffer trucks where she had been hit three times. On the day of the crash, the crew was striping the road. Anderson’s aunt, Tabatha Moore, said the workers were behind the truck instead of in front of it.

“Who is in charge?”, Moore said. “What needs to be done to protect these workers? MoDOT put out a report yesterday saying that 138 people have died. Wasn’t one too many?”

The family’s lawyer said all potential legal avenues are open. Anderson’s family wants to see a change in the safety protocols so no other MoDOT workers lose their lives.

“The biggest obstacle is getting lawmakers to care about human beings and not about the insurance agency and corporate power structures and big government,” said Andrew Mundwiller, the family’s attorney.

MoDOT sent News 4 this statement:

“Our hearts are breaking and our sympathies go out to all the families of our employees. These were our friends and coworkers, and they will be sorely missed by us. At this time, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is still actively investigating the crash.”

Mundwiller said he will have more details on next steps for the family after the investigation is concluded. At this point in the investigation, the driver has not been charged. Witnesses told News 4 that they saw the driver driving erratically for several miles before the crash.

The family asks everyone to slow down, stay alert, and support them in their push for new safety protocols.

