Three arrested for Greenfield armed carjacking
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Three people, including two juveniles, have been booked for various charges related to an armed carjacking Friday night, according to Greenfield Police.
Police say a victim was threatened at knifepoint by a group of men and forced out of her car on 6th Street. The suspects took off in the victim's car.
At around 10:30 that night, officers in King City spotted the car, and a pursuit began. The suspects crashed the car into a parked vehicle on S. 3rd Street and ran off.
Greenfield Officers eventually took Jose Zapien, 21 of Soledad, and two 15-year-old juveniles into custody.
Early the next morning, King City officers responded to a shooting and believe the victim was a fourth person of interest in the carjacking.
He is being treated at a local hospital and his name is being withheld pending arrest.
