COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana remain above 200

By Web staff

NEW ORLEANS (KTBS) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 943 and there have been seven new deaths.

The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 771,837 and the total death count is 14,808.

LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 71% of deaths from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85% of current COVID hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday totaled 209, down one from Tuesday and 30 of those patients were on ventilators, down by one from the day before.

