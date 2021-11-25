Former Brazil Olympic boss sentenced to jail for corruption

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — The former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for allegedly buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. Carlos Arthur Nuzman also headed the Rio 2016 organizing committee. Judge Marcelo Bretas ruled that the 79-year-old is guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion. The Brazilian won’t be jailed until all his appeals are heard. He and his lawyer did not comment on the decision. Investigators say Nuzman and three other agents coordinated to bribe the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, and his son Papa Diack for votes.