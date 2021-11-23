Kraft Heinz recalls Kool-Aid, Tang, other powdered drinks
U.S. (KION) Kraft Heinz company is recalling certain powdered drinks in the U.S. and Canada because there is possibly pieces of metal or glass that might have been present during production, according to the company.
Kraft Heinz said they discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility and they've been working with retail partners and distributors to remove the products from circulation.
Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 are being recalled in the U.S.
If you bought any of the product below, the company is advising not to consume it and to either, return it to the store or throw it away.
|Product Size
|Name of Product
|Individual Package Best Before Date
|Individual Package UPC
|73 oz
|Arizona Arnold Palmer
|08/05/23 through 09/10/23
|43000086643
|82.5oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/6/2023 through 10/22/23
|43000928608
|63 oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/8/2023 through 9/6/23
|43000082195
|58.9 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/11/2023 through 10/04/23
|43000082171
|63oz.
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/12/2023 through 9/22/23
|43000082164
|82.5oz.
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/18/2023 through 9/22/23
|43000957400
|82.5oz
|Kool-Aid Tropical Punch
|8/17/2023 through 10/05/23
|43000957400
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/20/2023 through 9/27/23
|43000928615
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/20/23
|43000928615
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|9/17/23
|43000928615
|72 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/21/2023 through 9/20/23
|43000032268
|72 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/22/2023 through 9/28/23
|43000032268
|82.5 oz
|82.5Z Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/6
|8/24/23
|43000046012
|82.5 oz
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/31/2023 through 10/06/23
|43000957400
|63 oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|9/6/2023 through 9/7/23
|43000082188
|63 oz
|Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry
|10/2/23
|43000082201
|20 oz
|Kool- Aid Raspberry Lemonade
|8/5/2023 through 10/18/23
|43000954072
|20 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/6/2023 through 10/23/23
|43000032275
|20 oz
|Tang Orange
|5/15/2023 through 10/22/23
|43000032275
|19 oz
|Kool-Aid Cherry
|8/9/23
|43000953532
|18 oz
|Tang Guava Pineapple
|8/13/23
|43000064511
|19 oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/11/2023 through 09/11/23
|43000951170
|19 oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/30/2023 through 9/13/23
|43000951149
|19 oz
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|6/12/2023 through 10/20/23
|43000953501
|19 oz
|19Z Countrty Time HALF&HALF 8QT/12
|9/13/2023 through 9/14/23
|43000046005
|19oz
|Kool-Aid Tropical Punch
|8/31/2023 through 10/19/23
|43000953501
|19 oz
|Kool-Aid Strawberry
|10/18/2023 through 10/19/23
|43000953556
|6.7 oz
|Country Time "on the go" Lemonade 10 pack
|9/20/2023 through 10/04/23
|43000010983
|6.6 oz
|Kool -Aid Tropical Punch "on the go" 10 pack
|10/19/2023 through 11/01/23
|43000023464
|63oz.
|63oz Kool- Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch
|8/16/2023 through 8/17/23
|43000089712
|29 oz
|Country Time Lemonade 12 qt
|8/10/23
|43000951194
|116oz.
|Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened
Lemonade, pack of 4
|5/10/2023 through 8/10/23
|43000075388
|19 oz
|Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case
|6/20/2023 through 8/12/23
|43000951170
|2.4 kg
|Country Time Original Lemonade
|9/15/23
|661880533800
|2.2 kg
|Tang Orange
|8/20/2023 through 8/21/23
|661880575900
|82.5 oz
|EXPORT 82.5Z SSKA TROP PNCH 6
|8/18/23
|4300001464
|20 oz
|EXPORT 20Z TANG ORNG 6QT 12
|8/9/23
|430000322700
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z KA CHRY SS 8QT KOREA EXP 12
|8/8/2023 through 8/9/23
|430000341600
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z CT HALF&HALF 8QT/12
|9/14/23
|430000460000
|82.5 oz
|EXPORT 82.5Z CT HLF&HLF 34 QT/6
|8/24/23
|430000460100
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z SSKA TROP PNCH 12
|9/5/2023 through 9/6/23
|430009535000
Consumers can call Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday at 1-855-713-9237 to receive be reimbursed.
