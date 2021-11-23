Kraft Heinz recalls Kool-Aid, Tang, other powdered drinks

U.S. (KION) Kraft Heinz company is recalling certain powdered drinks in the U.S. and Canada because there is possibly pieces of metal or glass that might have been present during production, according to the company.

Kraft Heinz said they discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility and they've been working with retail partners and distributors to remove the products from circulation.

Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 are being recalled in the U.S.

If you bought any of the product below, the company is advising not to consume it and to either, return it to the store or throw it away.

Product Size Name of Product Individual Package Best Before Date Individual Package UPC 73 oz Arizona Arnold Palmer 08/05/23 through 09/10/23 43000086643 82.5oz Country Time Lemonade 8/6/2023 through 10/22/23 43000928608 63 oz Country Time Lemonade 8/8/2023 through 9/6/23 43000082195 58.9 oz Tang Orange 8/11/2023 through 10/04/23 43000082171 63oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 8/12/2023 through 9/22/23 43000082164 82.5oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 8/18/2023 through 9/22/23 43000957400 82.5oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch 8/17/2023 through 10/05/23 43000957400 82.5oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 8/20/2023 through 9/27/23 43000928615 82.5oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 8/20/23 43000928615 82.5oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 9/17/23 43000928615 72 oz Tang Orange 8/21/2023 through 9/20/23 43000032268 72 oz Tang Orange 8/22/2023 through 9/28/23 43000032268 82.5 oz 82.5Z Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/6 8/24/23 43000046012 82.5 oz Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 8/31/2023 through 10/06/23 43000957400 63 oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 9/6/2023 through 9/7/23 43000082188 63 oz Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry 10/2/23 43000082201 20 oz Kool- Aid Raspberry Lemonade 8/5/2023 through 10/18/23 43000954072 20 oz Tang Orange 8/6/2023 through 10/23/23 43000032275 20 oz Tang Orange 5/15/2023 through 10/22/23 43000032275 19 oz Kool-Aid Cherry 8/9/23 43000953532 18 oz Tang Guava Pineapple 8/13/23 43000064511 19 oz Country Time Lemonade 8/11/2023 through 09/11/23 43000951170 19 oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 8/30/2023 through 9/13/23 43000951149 19 oz Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 6/12/2023 through 10/20/23 43000953501 19 oz 19Z Countrty Time HALF&HALF 8QT/12 9/13/2023 through 9/14/23 43000046005 19oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch 8/31/2023 through 10/19/23 43000953501 19 oz Kool-Aid Strawberry 10/18/2023 through 10/19/23 43000953556 6.7 oz Country Time "on the go" Lemonade 10 pack 9/20/2023 through 10/04/23 43000010983 6.6 oz Kool -Aid Tropical Punch "on the go" 10 pack 10/19/2023 through 11/01/23 43000023464 63oz. 63oz Kool- Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch 8/16/2023 through 8/17/23 43000089712 29 oz Country Time Lemonade 12 qt 8/10/23 43000951194 116oz. Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened

Lemonade, pack of 4 5/10/2023 through 8/10/23 43000075388 19 oz Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case 6/20/2023 through 8/12/23 43000951170 2.4 kg Country Time Original Lemonade 9/15/23 661880533800 2.2 kg Tang Orange 8/20/2023 through 8/21/23 661880575900 82.5 oz EXPORT 82.5Z SSKA TROP PNCH 6 8/18/23 4300001464 20 oz EXPORT 20Z TANG ORNG 6QT 12 8/9/23 430000322700 19 oz EXPORT 19Z KA CHRY SS 8QT KOREA EXP 12 8/8/2023 through 8/9/23 430000341600 19 oz EXPORT 19Z CT HALF&HALF 8QT/12 9/14/23 430000460000 82.5 oz EXPORT 82.5Z CT HLF&HLF 34 QT/6 8/24/23 430000460100 19 oz EXPORT 19Z SSKA TROP PNCH 12 9/5/2023 through 9/6/23 430009535000

Consumers can call Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday at 1-855-713-9237 to receive be reimbursed.