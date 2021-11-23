Skip to Content
Kraft Heinz recalls Kool-Aid, Tang, other powdered drinks

theimpulsivebuy / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

U.S. (KION) Kraft Heinz company is recalling certain powdered drinks in the U.S. and Canada because there is possibly pieces of metal or glass that might have been present during production, according to the company.

Kraft Heinz said they discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility and they've been working with retail partners and distributors to remove the products from circulation.

Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 are being recalled in the U.S.

If you bought any of the product below, the company is advising not to consume it and to either, return it to the store or throw it away.

Product SizeName of ProductIndividual Package Best Before DateIndividual Package UPC
73 ozArizona Arnold Palmer08/05/23 through 09/10/2343000086643
82.5ozCountry Time Lemonade8/6/2023 through 10/22/2343000928608
63 ozCountry Time Lemonade8/8/2023 through 9/6/2343000082195
58.9 ozTang Orange8/11/2023 through 10/04/2343000082171
63oz.Kool- Aid Tropical Punch8/12/2023 through 9/22/2343000082164
82.5oz.Kool- Aid Tropical Punch8/18/2023 through 9/22/2343000957400
82.5ozKool-Aid Tropical Punch8/17/2023 through 10/05/2343000957400
82.5ozCountry Time Pink Lemonade8/20/2023 through 9/27/2343000928615
82.5ozCountry Time Pink Lemonade8/20/2343000928615
82.5ozCountry Time Pink Lemonade9/17/2343000928615
72 ozTang Orange8/21/2023 through 9/20/2343000032268
72 ozTang Orange8/22/2023 through 9/28/2343000032268
82.5 oz82.5Z Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/68/24/2343000046012
82.5 ozKool- Aid Tropical Punch8/31/2023 through 10/06/2343000957400
63 ozCountry Time Pink Lemonade9/6/2023 through 9/7/2343000082188
63 ozKool-Aid Strawberry Cherry10/2/2343000082201
20 ozKool- Aid Raspberry Lemonade8/5/2023 through 10/18/2343000954072
20 ozTang Orange8/6/2023 through 10/23/2343000032275
20 ozTang Orange5/15/2023 through 10/22/2343000032275
19 ozKool-Aid Cherry8/9/2343000953532
18 ozTang Guava Pineapple8/13/2343000064511
19 ozCountry Time Lemonade8/11/2023 through 09/11/2343000951170
19 ozCountry Time Pink Lemonade8/30/2023 through 9/13/2343000951149
19 ozKool- Aid Tropical Punch6/12/2023 through 10/20/2343000953501
19 oz19Z Countrty Time HALF&HALF 8QT/129/13/2023 through 9/14/2343000046005
19ozKool-Aid Tropical Punch8/31/2023 through 10/19/2343000953501
19 ozKool-Aid Strawberry10/18/2023 through 10/19/2343000953556
6.7 ozCountry Time "on the go" Lemonade 10 pack9/20/2023 through 10/04/2343000010983
6.6 ozKool -Aid Tropical Punch "on the go" 10 pack10/19/2023 through 11/01/2343000023464
63oz.63oz Kool- Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch8/16/2023 through 8/17/2343000089712
29 ozCountry Time Lemonade 12 qt8/10/2343000951194
116oz.Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened
Lemonade, pack of 4		5/10/2023 through 8/10/2343000075388
19 ozCountry Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case6/20/2023 through 8/12/2343000951170
2.4 kgCountry Time Original Lemonade9/15/23661880533800
2.2 kgTang Orange8/20/2023 through 8/21/23661880575900
82.5 ozEXPORT 82.5Z SSKA TROP PNCH 68/18/234300001464
20 ozEXPORT 20Z TANG ORNG 6QT 128/9/23430000322700
19 ozEXPORT 19Z KA CHRY SS 8QT KOREA EXP 128/8/2023 through 8/9/23430000341600
19 ozEXPORT 19Z CT HALF&HALF 8QT/129/14/23430000460000
82.5 ozEXPORT 82.5Z CT HLF&HLF 34 QT/68/24/23430000460100
19 ozEXPORT 19Z SSKA TROP PNCH 129/5/2023 through 9/6/23430009535000

Consumers can call Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday at 1-855-713-9237 to receive be reimbursed.

