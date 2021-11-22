Non-profits prepare for this year’s Thanksgiving food distribution

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Non-profit organizations are getting ready as they expect more families to be in need of a meal this year's Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army Salinas will have a drive-thru distribution where 600 warm meals will be handed to people on Thanksgiving Day.

The Food Bank for Monterey County, Kiwanis Club of Monterey, and City of Monterey Recreation Division will also host a drive-thru and walk-up. Thanksgiving dinner meal kits will be distributed to families on Wednesday.

