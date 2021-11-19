Stockton couple caught stealing catalytic converter in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville Police arrested a couple from Stockton they confirmed were trying to steal a catalytic converter.

According to Watsonville Police, a resident called stating that one of the suspects was trying to cut the converter off of his neighbor’s parked van on the 500 block of Manzana Street. They said the suspect left the ara in a red sedan, but were spotted and pulled over by one of their officers. T

The police said the 32-year-old female was driving the car and the 33-year-old male was found lying down in the backseat with a cordless saw next to him and a floor jack by his feet, along with the catalytic converter.

After matching the converter to the vehicle at 500 block of Secoya Street, Watsonville Police said they were arrested for vehicle tampering, grand theft, among other charged.