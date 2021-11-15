Seaside-Pacific Grove home baker competes in Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Holiday Baking Championship returns for the 8th season on the Food Network. Among the contestants are home baker, Phillippe Costa from Seaside and Pacific Grove.

The top 12 holiday bakers in America are competing against each other for the ultimate prize of $25,000 and a spot in Food Network Magazine along with the title of Holiday Baking Championship.

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. to watch Costa's full story on how he made it on the show.