Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:03 PM

Seaside-Pacific Grove home baker competes in Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship

Seaside home baker, Phillippe Costa competes against 12 there bakers across America for a $25,000 grand prize.
Food Network/ Rob Pyrce
Seaside home baker, Phillippe Costa competes against 12 there bakers across America for a $25,000 grand prize.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Holiday Baking Championship returns for the 8th season on the Food Network. Among the contestants are home baker, Phillippe Costa from Seaside and Pacific Grove.

The top 12 holiday bakers in America are competing against each other for the ultimate prize of $25,000 and a spot in Food Network Magazine along with the title of Holiday Baking Championship.

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. to watch Costa's full story on how he made it on the show.

News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content