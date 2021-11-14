10-year-old missing in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

The Sheriff's Office says Timothy “Timmy” Dauley was last seen around 4:00 pm Sunday near the 12200 block of Volver Avenue in the Lompico area, near Felton.

Timmy is approximately 4’7 and was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket, tan shorts and grey shoes.

If you see him or know where he is you are asked to call 911 or 831-471-1121.