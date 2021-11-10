Job fair brings new opportunities to people in south Monterey County

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The South Monterey County Job Fair had a little something for everyone, all in one spot. And many I spoke with said, now is the time to get back into the workforce.

About 25 employers and training providers showed up under one roof to help people find jobs, at all levels.

“We’ve seen every level of skill, entry-level to very skilled, experienced. We’ve seen all different backgrounds and we are really referring them to all of our openings not only on the Central Coast but throughout entire California,” Nellyness Mendoza, Constellation Brands, Human Resources Manager.

And there’s plenty of opportunities out there. "We’re a state agency, so we do offer a lot of the same perks and benefits of working with the same agency. So you’re able to retire a lot sooner than other agencies will. We have a great salary structure as well as a host of other benefits,” Jody Hyde, CALPIA Recruitment & Workforce.

Some employers are even offering hiring bonuses and tuition reimbursement to get people in the door, especially those who are still hesitant to return, still struggling to find work, or were unemployed during COVID.

“This is a job seeker market. You want to get in now if you’re looking as opposites to when it becomes the employers market, it will be harder to get back,” Laura Kershner, Workforce, Business Services Specialist.

The job fair gave people the chance to meet face to face, hand over their resumes, fill out applications, and even have on-the-spot interviews. For those looking for a new opportunity, the job fair opened doors for job seekers in south Monterey county, something they haven’t seen in years.

“It’s been a few years, at least 5 to 7 years since South Monterey County as had an in-person job fair, hiring at this scale,” Lynnette Sanchez, Soledad Community Engagement Manager.

Because of the great turnout, there are already plans to have another job fair, April of 2022.