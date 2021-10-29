Monterey County District Attorney’s Office reports an increase in robo calls

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)- The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is reminding you to be on the lookout for robo calls. Scammers are dialing right to your mobile devices.

Scammers often have an automated system that will ask you to delay specific information. Some things you may be asked include immediately stop what you are doing and contact the legal department. Scammers will also ask for your bank information.

The District Attorney's Office says some of these calls are coming from out of the country and overseas.

If you get one of these calls, simply hang-up. Some calls may also be spooked to resemble an 831 area code. If this happens to you contact the District Attorney's Office.