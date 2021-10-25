Three people found overdosing on fentanyl over the weekend at Derby Park

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Police found three people overdosing on fentanyl on Saturday.

Officers responded to a welfare check on three people that were lying in the bowl of the skate park at Derby Park, Santa Cruz Police said the officers quickly determined the three were overdosing on fentanyl and called Santa Cruz Fire Department and AMR.

According to Santa Cruz Police, the officers moved them into a recovery position and administered Narcan to revive them. The ambulance transported them to Dominican Hospital. Police also said they confiscated the fentanyl at the scene to destroy it appropriately.