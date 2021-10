CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) A 4.7 magnitude earthquake lightly shook the Central Coast just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The epicenter was a few miles from San Carpoforo Creek Beach in San Simeon, CA. It was followed by two aftershocks at 3.6 and 1.9 magnitudes.

A few people in Marina said they felt the quake, along with South Salinas and King City. Did you?