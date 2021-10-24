See where the rainstorm is affecting the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) From debris flow to power outages, the rainstorm making its way through the Central Coast hasn't gone unnoticed. Santa Cruz County issued evacuation orders that went into effect on Sunday morning for residents living in specific areas near the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar. Several parts of Monterey County are also experiencing power outages.

We've provided a list of maps where you can see where the weather has affected power lines and traffic in your area.

PG&E Outages Map

The power was out just West of Salinas and up to Castroville along Highway 183. The Aptos area is also experiencing outages with some scattered between Highway 9 and Highway 17. The power is also out in parts of Monterey. Each of these are listed as outages "caused by weather," according to PG&E's page.

What to do when your power is out

Type in your address in the map below or see how many people in your area are affected by the power outages.

Caltrans Incident Map

This map has information on some of the closures Caltrans tracks. You can also customize it to show the California Highway Patrol street and highway closures that are listed.

If you're having issues viewing the map, click here.

Evacuation order map for Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County is expecting a high volume of rain that makes several parts of the county susceptible to debris flow. The county has already sent out evacuation notices. To see if you live in one of the evacuation areas, see the map below or click here.