What to do when your power is out
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) As always, STAY CALM. Whether it's a planned power shutoff or an unforeseen outage, depending on your power company, you can find out what it is.
But if you are in a situation where you have no power and don't know what to do, here are a few tips Pacific Gas and Electric Company recommended you should do.
Before your power goes out, plan to have these items ready in case of an emergency:
- Keep a battery-operated flashlight and radio within easy reach. Ensure those items are always accessible and that your batteries are fresh. Listen for updates on storm conditions and power outages.
- Use safer LED candles. Wax candles are not recommended.
- Plan for another way to communicate. Don’t depend on a phone that requires electricity to communicate. Keep a standard handset or mobile phone ready as a backup.
- Store water-filled plastic containers in your freezer. You can use them as blocks of ice to prevent food from spoiling.
What to do during the outage:
- Avoid areas with fallen trees. This is a typical place for power lines may fall, so remember to call 9-1-1 first to report downed lines.
- Unplug or turn off all appliances during an outage. This action can help avoid overloading circuits when the power is restored.
- Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. When the power is restored, you can begin to turn your appliances on, one at a time.
- Helpful, but not essential: get a power generator. However, most importantly, hire a licensed electrician to install your generator. Improperly installed generators can be dangerous for you, your family and PG&E crews.
How to report power outages to PG&E:
- Find out whether your neighbors are affected by the outage. Sometimes, the power is out only on your property.
- Check your circuit breakers and fuse boxes. This action can help you identify whether the problem is limited to your home. The power may be fixable with a few resets.
- Report outages in your home or neighborhood to PG&E. Call our 24-hour Power Outage Information Center at 1-800-743-5002.
- Learn the status of your outage. We can also provide an estimated timeframe for restoring your power. Call our 24-hour Power Outage Information Center at 1-800-743-5002.
View and report outages through an interactive map
Information courtesy of PG&E
Comments