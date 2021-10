SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Sheriff is investigating a homicide that took place on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call at around 8 p.m. near Carlon Road and Coward Road for a person in medical distress and found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but later died from the injuries.

If you have any information about the incident, you can to call Sargent Burnett at (831) 454-7702.