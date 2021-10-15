At least 16 killed as explosion rocks mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

News

By Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

At least 16 people were killed and 32 were injured after an explosion hit a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Kandahar, a doctor at a hospital in the Afghan city told CNN.

The doctor, who preferred to remain unnamed for security reasons, is at the Mirwais hospital where victims from the blast are being treated.

The spokesman for the Taliban-run Ministry of Interior, Qari Saeed Khosty, also confirmed the explosion on Twitter and said that a number of people were killed and other injured.

Last week, at least 20 people were killed and 90 others wounded in a blast from a suicide bomber at another Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.