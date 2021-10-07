Duplex fire in Monterey leaves four people displaced

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Two duplexes were on fire Wednesday night at the intersection of Hoffman Avenue and Belden Street in Monterey.

Monterey Fire dispatched six units to respond to reports of people inside the structure fire after 7 p.m. When firefighters entered, the building was empty and they were able to put out the fire within ten minutes.

At least four people were displaced from both the duplexes as a result of the fire.

Monterey Fire is still investigating.