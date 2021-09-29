Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:48 AM

MPUSD warns students against participating in TikTok trend

MPUSD, SUHSD begin first day of in-person instruction with COVID modifications
KION
MPUSD, SUHSD begin first day of in-person instruction with COVID modifications

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) MPUSD is warning students against participating in a TikTok trend called "Devious Licks", a trend where students steal items from school or damage school property.

The district says they've seen the impacts of the trend within their schools and learned the trend gets progressively aggressive each month.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 p.m. with how the district is responding to this TikTok trend.

Local News / Monterey County / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content