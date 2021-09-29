MPUSD warns students against participating in TikTok trend

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) MPUSD is warning students against participating in a TikTok trend called "Devious Licks", a trend where students steal items from school or damage school property.

The district says they've seen the impacts of the trend within their schools and learned the trend gets progressively aggressive each month.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Schools in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District are seeing the impact of a social media trend called 'devious

licks.'



Please join us in discouraging these acts at schools

across the district. pic.twitter.com/KjqQEFHSdj — mpusd_now (@mpusd_now) September 29, 2021

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 p.m. with how the district is responding to this TikTok trend.