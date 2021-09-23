Firearm arrests in Monterey County tripled in the last year

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Police Department made their third firearm-related arrest this week. They said the number of firearm arrests made in Monterey County rose 200% from 2020 to 2021.

On September 22, Monterey Police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 300 block of Glenwood Circle. When they arrived, a 38-year-old Pacific Grove resident was in the driver's seat. He was in possession of a firearm with no serial number, commonly referred to as a "Ghost Gun." He also had burglary tools, a controlled substance, drugs, and stolen property. Police said the stolen property was from vehicle burglaries in the city of Monterey and unincorporated Monterey County. Police booked him on nine charges and set bail at $45,000.

Two other firearms arrests were made in the same week. On September 17, Monterey Police stopped a car that was fleeing from the 400 Alvarado Street area after pulling out a gun on someone. They later identified the passenger to be from Seaside and arrested him on four counts and took him to Monterey County Jail for parole hold.

On September 18, Monterey Police arrested a 22-year-old who was driving under the influence after he hit two parked cars while trying to flee from the police. He was arrested on nine charges, including driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.8%or above, and bail was set at $220,000.