Cal Fire arrests woman who allegedly started the Fawn Fire

News

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire SHU arrested the woman who allegedly started the Fawn Fire.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire near Fawndale Road north of Mountain Gate. They said witnesses reported seeing a white female adult trespassing and acting irrationally.

Later that evening, at around 8 p.m., while firefighters were working on putting out the fire when a woman walked out of the brush near the fire line saying she was dehydrated. The woman was later identified as a 30-year-old Palo Alto resident. After being interviews, Cal Fire said officers believed the woman was responsible for igniting the fire and was arrested and booked to Shasta County Jail.