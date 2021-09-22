Hartnell College to require students, employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) After a board vote on Tuesday night, Hartnell Community College will soon require students and employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Hartnell's District Governing Board has yet to determine how and when the school will implement the mandate. However, the Board agreed that students currently enrolled must be able to complete their Fall 2021 classes regardless of their current vaccination status. The semester ends on December 18.

