Where to get vaccinated in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) There are currently 76 locations in Monterey County where residents get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. The map below provides additional information as to where you can get vaccinated.

If you'd like to find locations offering a specific vaccine you can click on the window button don't the top left corner for the map and deselect all except the vaccine you'd like to receive by clicking on the red checkmark.

For additional information about the specific location, click on the pinpoint and a menu will appear on the left side of the map.

If you're having a hard time getting an appointment, you can always visit the state's vaccine website to find a walk-in clinic near you at https://myturn.ca.gov/