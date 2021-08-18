Police: Salinas man arrested after pipe bomb found in home

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say a 22-year-old resident was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday night after a report of a pipe bomb in his room.

Officers got a call at about 10:50 p.m. from a person on Gardenia Drive saying they found pipe bombs and materials used to make them in their son's room.

When officers got there, they said they found a complete pipe bomb and items used to make bombs or explosives. The bomb squad was called to the scene, and they were able to inspect and safely dispose of the pipe bomb.

The suspect was arrested on charges related to the manufacture and possession of explosive materials and booked into the Monterey County Jail.