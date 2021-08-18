Evacuations underway for new wildfire burning in Lake County

News

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Lake County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders and warnings for several zones in the Clearlake area due to a new fire that started.

Cal Fire reports that the fire started near 6th Avenue and Cache Street, and the agency calls it the Cache Fire.

The fire started at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:30 p.m., the fire was about 100 acres with no containment.

Below is a map showing which zones are under evacuation orders or warnings.