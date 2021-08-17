More than 10,000 firefighters fight California wildfires burning around the state

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire issued updated numbers as crews continue to battle 11 active large wildfires around the state, and the agency says more than 10,000 firefighters are working to contain them.

So far, the fires have burned 1.16 million acres of land.

Cal Fire reports that there are 739 engines, 197 handcrews, 273 bulldozers, 272 watertenders and 45 helicopters assisting with the fire response.

Nearly 2,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the wildfires, but so far, no deaths have been reported.

The Dixie Fire is the largest one currently burning at 604,551 acres. It is 31% contained.