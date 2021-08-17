Former USGA employee accused of embezzling millions in US Open tickets, including some during Pebble Beach event

News

PHILADELPHIA (KION and CBS3) A former US Golf Association employee from Pennsylvania has been charged in connection to an embezzlement scheme involving selling unauthorized US Open tickets, acting US Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams told CBS3 in Philadelphia Tuesday.

The former employee, identified as 39-year-old Robert Tryer, is facing conspiracy, wire fraud and mail fraud charges.

He is accused of using his position in the admission office starting before the 2013 US Open in Ardmore and through the 2019 US Open in Pebble Beach to steal 23,000 tickets and illegally sell them to brokers for more than $1 million, CBS3 reports. He allegedly received payments by cash or through PayPal.

Williams said third-party brokers bought the tickets from Fryer in bulk and re-sold them to customers. She said the USGA has a 20-ticket cap on the number of tickets sold to one person, but Fryer is accused of selling thousands of tickets to third-party brokers. She said he delivered them in person or sent them using FedEx or UPS.

“The defendant allegedly stole revenue from a legitimate business that pays taxes, employs many, supports a non-profit organization, and brings excitement and income to our district with U.S. Open events at courses like the Merion Golf Club,” Williams said. “Criminals that conduct ticket schemes like this prey on the excitement surrounding big events; fans should remember that any item with a low price that seems ‘too good to be true,’ should be cause for caution and concern.”

According to CBS3, Fryer could face as much as 300 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, a $3.75 million fine and a $1,500 special assessment if convicted. He would also be required to pay the USGA back and give up any money he got from the scheme.