Marina woman dies in crash on Blanco Road

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol said a Marina woman was killed in a crash on Blanco Road Monday morning.

The CHP said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. when a 2021 Dodge Ram 5500 stopped on eastbound Blanco Road west of Davis Road with a turn signal on to turn into an agricultural field.

When the vehicle stopped, investigators said a 2002 Hyundai driving in the same direction did not slow down and hit the back of the Dodge Ram.

The woman was a passenger in the Hyundai, and she died at the scene. Investigators do not believe she was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity has not been released at this point.