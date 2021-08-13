Suspect arrested on grand theft, vandalism charges after neighbor reports suspicious person

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A man has been booked into the Monterey County Jail on several charges after police said a person nearby reported seeing a suspicious person.

At around 2:20 a.m. Friday, the witness reported seeing the person in a fenced area of a business on Dayton Street and said the person threw items over the fence to where his vehicle was parked.

As officers responded to the area, the witness said they saw the suspect putting items in his vehicle and getting ready to leave.

When they got to the scene, officers said they blocked the suspect's vehicle in and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. Inside, officers said they found stolen items, including two pressure washers and tools. They believe he used bolt cutters to cut two holes in the fence and get into the lot.

The suspect was booked on grand theft, possession of burglary tools and vandalism charges, among others.